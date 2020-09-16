﻿
Chile commences investigation into grinding rod imports from China

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 00:20:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean price distortion commission, CNDP, commenced an investigation over the imports of Chinese steel grinding rods, following a request from local producer, CAP Acero.

CNDP said the investigation started effectively on September 11, 2020. Earlier this year, CNDP denied a similar request from CAP Acero, the nation’s key steelmaker, to investigate the imports of the product.

As reported by SteelOrbis, CAP Acero appealed the decision, which resulted in the current investigation. CNDP said CAP Acero has now argued both its output and sales of the product have declined, which might affect the Chilean steel industry.

On the other hand, Chinese supply for the product has further increased. CNDP did not provide a specific timeline for it to issue a final decision.


