CAP Acero withdraws AD investigation request into Chinese steel bar

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 22:14:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean steelmaker CAP Acero, which is part of CAP Group, has withdrawn an antidumping (AD) investigation request it sent to the local distortion commission, CNDP, according to a document obtained by SteelOrbis.

CAP Acero said several events and market conditions make it unfeasible for the company to establish solid arguments to sustain its request. Those include the recent imposition of taxes by the Chinese government over its steel exports, and the appreciated costs of raw materials during Covid-19, which all add complexity to a causality analysis.

In January this year, the Chilean government had already decided not to impose AD duties over the imports of steel bar used to produce steel grinding balls. The product falls under Chilean HTS code 7228.3000 and apply for those products have a diameter inferior to 4 inches.

CNDP argued at the time CAP Acero failed to provide enough data to indicate the regular price at which the product was imported. CAP Acero said CNDP’s decision not to impose the duties was due to a technical detail. Due to CAP Acero’s request, CNDP said on May 25 this year it ended the AD investigation.