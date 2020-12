Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:14:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in October declined 3.9 percent, year-over-year, to 50,821 mt, according to a report from the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC.

On a monthly basis, Chilean rebar sales in October rose 12.6 percent when compared to 45,142 mt in September this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Chilean rebar sales reached 433,056 mt, 3.4 percent down, year-over-year.