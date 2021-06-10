﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chhattisgarh government to auction 16 iron ore and limestone blocks

Thursday, 10 June 2021 11:39:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh has identified 16 new blocks of iron ore and limestone to be put up for auction in the coming months, a state government official said on Thursday, June 10.

The official said that the state has informed the central government of the proposed auction of 16 mineral blocks in line with the latter’s directive to all mineral-bearing states to step up allocation of assets to private miners and user industries through competitive bidding.

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh government has also sought that the central government allocate the Bailadila Iron Ore Mine I, in the Bastar district, for development by Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC) to bring about economic development of the backward region.


Tags: raw mat  India  iron ore  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jun

Odisha sponge iron plants seeks pre-emption right for preferential sourcing of iron ore
04  Jun

Indian coking coal imports up 13.18 percent in April-May
03  Jun

India’s NMDC achieves 21.83% rise in iron ore output in May
03  Jun

Odisha sponge iron plants seek government intervention to mitigate iron ore shortage, spiralling prices
28  May

Indian finished steel output down 23% in April, consumption down 26%