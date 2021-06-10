Chhattisgarh government to auction 16 iron ore and limestone blocks

Thursday, 10 June 2021 11:39:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh has identified 16 new blocks of iron ore and limestone to be put up for auction in the coming months, a state government official said on Thursday, June 10.

The official said that the state has informed the central government of the proposed auction of 16 mineral blocks in line with the latter’s directive to all mineral-bearing states to step up allocation of assets to private miners and user industries through competitive bidding.

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh government has also sought that the central government allocate the Bailadila Iron Ore Mine I, in the Bastar district, for development by Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC) to bring about economic development of the backward region.