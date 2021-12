Tuesday, 21 December 2021 14:22:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Commission of Economy and Information Technology of Chongqing and Chengdu, cities in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, has inked a strategic cooperation agreement on a building world-class advanced automotive industrial cluster, stating that both parties will cooperate in new energy vehicles and smart connected vehicles.

They plan to achieve an auto output of 3 million units by 2025 and achieve an output value of RMB 600 billion ($93.9 billion).