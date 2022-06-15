﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CELSA may lose €550 million in state aid in absence of deal with creditors

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:39:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Spanish state holding company Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) has allocated funds worth €550 million for the rescue of the distressed steel company CELSA, which is the largest allocation made to a Spanish company to date. However, the steelmaker is facing obstruction by its creditors led by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank regarding the use of the funds in question. The funds are also subject to approval from the European Commission.

The banks in question, which bought CELSA’s debts from other banks in 2018 at enormous discounts of up to 90 percent, now intend to obtain average annual returns of close to 80 percent. In particular, the banks demand the first €550 million in operating revenues that the group achieves after its debt restructuring, plus 49 percent of the value generated until 2029. CELSA’s unwillingness to accept these conditions is putting its own rescue at risk, SteelOrbis understands.

Even Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has intervened and talked to the Deutsche Bank president himself to help rescue the company, though it seems that this has not changed the bank’s position on the matter.

While CELSA president Francesc Rubiralta said that the creditor funds "have never financed the company nor have they been interested in its strategic plan", the funds suggest that the only obstacle before the SEPI rescue plan are the economic interests of the Rubiralta family.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement before June 28, CELSA’s jobs and strategic plan will be at risk, since the SEPI fund expires on June 30.


Tags: Spain European Union 

Similar articles

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 10.1 percent in Apr from Mar

14 Jun | Steel News

HRC importers in southern EU delay bookings amid low demand, mood still bearish

10 Jun | Flats and Slab

Aperam and Acerinox in discussions on possible merger

06 Jun | Steel News

Occasional low-priced import HRC deals in southern EU, local market still depressed

03 Jun | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization plan for Spain accelerates with government support

02 Jun | Steel News

Import HRC prices decline in Spain, foreseen to hit bottom soon

27 May | Flats and Slab

Mood in Spain’s import HRC market still poor

20 May | Flats and Slab

Southern Europe’s HRC import segment continues downtrend, buying still limited

06 May | Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices continue to fall in Spain, sentiments still bearish

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

UNESID: Spanish steel output falls 1.8 percent in Feb from Jan

26 Apr | Steel News