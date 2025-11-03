 |  Login 
UNESID: Spanish steel output down six percent in Aug 2025 from July

Monday, 03 November 2025 14:12:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in August this year Spain’s steel production totaled 817,000 mt, dropping by six percent month on month and by 8.5 percent year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 8.33 million mt, compared to 7.97 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 625,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, down by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.7 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, the industry recycled 6.57 million mt of scrap.


