Celsa France continues investments

Friday, 04 February 2022 11:15:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that its subsidiary Tenova Goodfellow Inc. will supply one iEAF® technology platform using the NextGen® System Celsa France, a part of Spanish-based CELSA Group, for the latter’s 150-ton scrap AC top charge furnace in Boucau, France.

Engineering, installation and commissioning of Tenova’s Digital Platform technologies is scheduled for late spring 2022.

Meanwhile, in December last year Celsa France began the testing phase of the new rolling mill at the company’s industrial complex in Bayonne, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The new rolling mill will produce up to 550,000 mt of rolled products per year.