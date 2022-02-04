﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Celsa France continues investments

Friday, 04 February 2022 11:15:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that its subsidiary Tenova Goodfellow Inc. will supply one iEAF® technology platform using the NextGen® System Celsa France, a part of Spanish-based CELSA Group, for the latter’s 150-ton scrap AC top charge furnace in Boucau, France.

Engineering, installation and commissioning of Tenova’s Digital Platform technologies is scheduled for late spring 2022.

Meanwhile, in December last year Celsa France began the testing phase of the new rolling mill at the company’s industrial complex in Bayonne, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The new rolling mill will produce up to 550,000 mt of rolled products per year.


Tags: European Union  investments  France  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov
19 Jan

ArcelorMittal Poland invests to revamp Kraków CR mill
10 Jan

France’s metal industry output down 0.2 percent in November from October
07 Jan

France’s steel product import value up 49.8 percent in Jan-Nov
07 Jan

France’s steel product export value up 58.1 percent in January-November