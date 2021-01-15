Dillinger France to receive state subsidy for greensteel production

Friday, 15 January 2021 16:41:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plate producer Dillinger Hütte has announced that its French subsidiary Dillinger France will receive a state subsidy of €1.8 million for the modernization of pusher furnace No. 2 in the framework of the decarbonization program of the French steel industry.

The state subsidies will support the company’s investment project of €10 million which will result in a 2.7 percent reduction of the plant’s carbon emissions. This investment project is a part of the Dillinger Group’s Green Steel strategy.

The furnace is scheduled to be recommissioned in July 2021. With this modernization project, Dillinger France will be able to increase its slab steel heating capacity for the rolling of heavy plates, while optimizing its energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Dillinger France has already reduced its energy consumption by about six percent and its carbon emissions by approximately five percent during the past seven years. The company has spent 60 percent of its investment on the improvement of the furnace’s energy efficiency.