Canadian steelmakers seek stricter measures against rising Chinese imports

Monday, 20 May 2024 13:25:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) is calling for additional measures on steel imports from China in order to protect local producers and the domestic industry, following the planned sharp increases in import duties in the US.

Despite the existing antidumping measures in force, China continues to increase its steel exports to Canada, remaining the third largest source of steel imports arriving in the country with over 660,000 mt last year alone, the association lamented. This situation jeopardizes employment and investment in Canada, creating a risk for the future.

“As our trading partners reinforce their trade remedy system with additional measures coupled with new tariffs and stronger laws, it is imperative that Canada keep pace and put in place new tools to defend against the rise in unfairly traded steel imports from China and elsewhere. In Canada, we continue to face unprecedented levels of steel imports in our marketplace with offshore imports doubling over the last 10 years. Canada currently has 52 steel-related trade measures on Indo-Pacific countries, with 18 specifically levied against China and more to follow,” Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of the CSPA, commented.

Ms. Cobden also added that the Canadian government should take measures similar to the US and modify its trade tools such as retroactive assessments on unfairly traded imports and enhanced anti-circumvention protections.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, US President Joe Biden announced last week that existing 0-7.5 percent import duties on Chinese steel products under the Section 301 tariffs will be increased to 25 percent this year, aiming to encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices.