 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada to remove tariffs from goods under USMCA, steel tariffs remain

Monday, 25 August 2025 14:37:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Canada is taking a significant step in easing trade frictions with the United States by announcing the removal of many retaliatory tariffs on American goods which fall under the USMCA starting September 1, Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed during a press conference.

According to Carney, the average US tariff rate on Canadian exports is 5.6 percent, notably lower than the global average of 16 percent. He emphasized that 85 percent of Canada-US trade is already tariff-free, underlining the depth of integration between the two economies.

Steel and aluminum tensions remain

Despite the easing of tariffs on many goods, Canada will maintain its stance on steel and aluminum imports from the US. Carney reiterated that Canada is keeping its 25 percent tariff in place, a response to President Trump’s move to raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum from 25 percent to 50 percent.


Tags: US Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada holds back on retaliation for now despite US tariff increase

11 Aug | Steel News

Trump imposes 35 percent tariffs on Canadian imports starting August 1

14 Jul | Steel News

US-Canada meetings uneventful, Trump to continue taxes on Canada

07 May | Steel News

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as markets react to effects of tariffs

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

02 Apr | Steel News

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada files complaint with WTO against US steel tariffs

14 Mar | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News