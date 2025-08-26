 |  Login 
Canadian steelmakers push for tougher measures on imports

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 15:53:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) has released a statement in which it declares its intention to convene with the Canadian government, after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s comments on removing tariffs on imported goods coming from the US which fall under the USMCA, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

President and CEO of CSPA, Catherine Cobden, stated, “We appreciate the sentiment expressed by the Prime Minister that his focus is on finding a solution for the Section 232-impacted sectors, but we must see actions that meet the moment,” underlining that “a significant volume of steel is entering Canada from the United States without a tariff of any sort”.

Cobden claimed that 83 percent of all steel imports from US could be produced in Canada, but instead free access to the Canadian markets is damaging the local steel industry and that the Canadian government should adjust their retaliatory approach on Section 232.


