﻿
Canadian investment in building construction up 1.7 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:35:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, investment in building construction rose 1.7 percent to $19.8 billion in November. The residential sector grew 2.2 percent to $13.7 billion, while investment in the non-residential sector edged up 0.4 percent to $6.0 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased 2.2 percent to $13.7 billion in November. The monthly increase in November was led by more activity in new construction in Nova Scotia (+10.4 percent), Alberta (+4.4 percent), Ontario (+4.1 percent), British Columbia (+2.3 percent) and Quebec (+1.0 percent). In Alberta, the monthly growth brought total investment in the residential sector to $2.0 billion in November, a record high in the province since the beginning of this series in January 2010.

Investment in detached single-family homes increased 1.2 percent to $6.6 billion in November, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. Meanwhile, investment in multi-unit buildings, which includes apartments, semi-detached and row homes, increased 3.1 percent to $7.2 billion.

Investment in the non-residential sector edged up 0.4 percent to $6.0 billion in November. Gains in institutional (+3.1 percent to $1.6 billion) and industrial (+1.0 percent to $1.3 billion) investments were mostly offset by the decline in commercial investment (-1.2 percent to $3.2 billion) in the month.


