﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Champion Iron plans to further expand Bloom Lake mine capacity

Friday, 26 April 2024 14:22:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canadian iron ore company Champion Iron Limited has announced that it plans to expand the production capacity of its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec beyond the current annual 15 million mt. Project commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

“We followed our strategy to push Bloom Lake beyond its nameplate capacity in the previous quarter, resulting in short-term production volatility, but enabling us to identify and confirm bottlenecks within our facilities. Our technical team is now analyzing the investments required to structurally increase production at Bloom Lake beyond 15 Mtpa over time,” David Cataford, CEO of Champion Iron, said.

In 2022, the company had ramped up Bloom Lake mine’s capacity in two phases, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Canada seeks to make steel supply chain more transparent

26 Feb | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma resumes steel production following repair of BF

19 Feb | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments and negative EBITDA in Q3 FY 2023-24

04 Jan | Steel News

Canada issues retroactive assessment regarding Turkish rebar

27 Nov | Steel News

H2 Green Steel plans to build green steel plant in Canada

09 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments in Q2 FY 2023-24

02 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net profit for Q1 amid lower prices, higher costs

15 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net income for FY 2022-23

27 Jun | Steel News

Canadian steel producers applaud trade measures

15 May | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects higher steel shipments in Q4 FY 2022-23

03 Apr | Steel News