Canada’s Champion Iron plans to further expand Bloom Lake mine capacity

Canadian iron ore company Champion Iron Limited has announced that it plans to expand the production capacity of its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec beyond the current annual 15 million mt. Project commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

“We followed our strategy to push Bloom Lake beyond its nameplate capacity in the previous quarter, resulting in short-term production volatility, but enabling us to identify and confirm bottlenecks within our facilities. Our technical team is now analyzing the investments required to structurally increase production at Bloom Lake beyond 15 Mtpa over time,” David Cataford, CEO of Champion Iron, said.