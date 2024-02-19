Canada’s Algoma resumes steel production following repair of BF

Monday, 19 February 2024 11:03:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that the repair and restart of its blast furnace have been completes and that steel production has resumed. The blast furnace operations had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at the company’s coke-making plant on January 20, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Algoma said it is continuing necessary utilities corridor repairs while focusing on increasing coke-making capacity and rebuilding inventory levels. The company will continue to assess supplementing its coke supplies with market purchases to balance its requirement for iron production.