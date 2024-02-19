﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Algoma resumes steel production following repair of BF

Monday, 19 February 2024 11:03:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that the repair and restart of its blast furnace have been completes and that steel production has resumed. The blast furnace operations had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at the company’s coke-making plant on January 20, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Algoma said it is continuing necessary utilities corridor repairs while focusing on increasing coke-making capacity and rebuilding inventory levels. The company will continue to assess supplementing its coke supplies with market purchases to balance its requirement for iron production.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments and negative EBITDA in Q3 FY 2023-24

04 Jan | Steel News

Canada issues retroactive assessment regarding Turkish rebar

27 Nov | Steel News

H2 Green Steel plans to build green steel plant in Canada

09 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments in Q2 FY 2023-24

02 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net profit for Q1 amid lower prices, higher costs

15 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net income for FY 2022-23

27 Jun | Steel News

Canadian steel producers applaud trade measures

15 May | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects higher steel shipments in Q4 FY 2022-23

03 Apr | Steel News

US rig counts edge up while Canadian count drops week-on-week

27 Mar | Steel News

Canadian steel producers call for action against imports and for green investments

09 Mar | Steel News