Canada seeks to make steel supply chain more transparent

Monday, 26 February 2024 11:27:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian government has announced that steel importers will be required to report where the raw steel was first produced to the Canada Border Services Agency when completing their customs declarations. This decision is in line with the country's commitment to transparency in the collection and publication of data related to steel imports.

A phased-in approach will be implemented and mandatory reporting will begin in fall 2024. Global Affairs Canada will analyze this data and publish reports on steel import trends.

Welcoming the decision, the Canadian Steel Producers Association stated, “As Canada's steel industry faces significant exposure to global steel excess capacity and unfair trade practices, it is a crucial development that Canada is now requiring this disclosure as a new condition on all steel imports into the country. This fact will increase transparency in steel trade and support the domestic industry's quest for fairer trade in Canada. It will also better align our trade monitoring system with our major trading partner, the United States, and support efforts to prioritize the use of cleaner steels throughout North American supply chains.”


