﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments and negative EBITDA in Q3 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 04 January 2024 15:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced its guidance for the third quarter (October-December) of the financial year 2023-24.

The company expects its total steel shipments to be around 515,000 mt in the given period, lower compared to 548,998 mt in the previous quarter. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of negative CDN $10 million to breakeven in the third quarter, compared to CAD 81 million in the second quarter.

Algoma Steel stated that progress on its electric arc furnace project continued its pace and in line with the budget. “Our operations ran in line with our expectations during the fiscal third quarter, with a heavy focus on seasonal maintenance that included completion of our annual basic oxygen furnace relining. Due to the UAW strike-driven soft demand, pricing in the previous quarter and through October impacted our fiscal third quarter results,” Michael Garcia, Algoma’s CEO, commented.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments in Q2 FY 2023-24

02 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net profit for Q1 amid lower prices, higher costs

15 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net income for Q2 amid high costs

09 Nov | Steel News

Northwest Pipe reports loss for 2014

12 Mar | Steel News

Northwest Pipe’s net profit declines in Q2

08 Aug | Steel News

Drop in steel prices leads to $28 million loss for Essar Steel Algoma

14 Aug | Steel News

Premium OCTG boosts sales for Tenaris in Q2

05 Aug | Steel News

Essar Steel Algoma reports net loss for fiscal Q4 2013

21 Jun | Steel News

Pipe market volatility and high inventories affecting Canada’s Bri-Chem

15 May | Steel News

Essar Steel Algoma incurs $25.1 million loss in fiscal Q3

14 Feb | Steel News