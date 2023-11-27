﻿
Canada issues retroactive assessment regarding Turkish rebar

Monday, 27 November 2023 16:25:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that a retroactive assessment of measures on rebar imported from Turkey during the July 2021-August 2022 period could be required in some cases.

The CBSA has taken this decision based on the findings during a re-investigation it launched on September 8 last year. The measures in force are equal to 41.0 percent of the export price, which will expire on October 13, 2025.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.

Additionally, the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) has stated that it applauds the Canadian government and the CBSA’s decision. According to the CSPA, retroactive duty assessments are critical to demonstrating Canada’s commitment to fair trade.


