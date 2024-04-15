﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.7 percent in February

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:28:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian manufacturing sales increased 0.7 percent to $71.6 billion in February, on elevated sales in 13 of 21 subsectors, mainly driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal (+4.3 percent) as well as electrical equipment, appliance and component (+12.6 percent) products. Meanwhile, the chemical subsector (-5.5 percent) recorded the largest decline.

Total inventories decreased 0.7 percent to $120.6 billion in February, the third consecutive monthly decline. Lower goods in process (-1.8 percent) and raw materials (-0.5 percent) inventories largely contributed to the decrease in February. From an industry perspective, lower inventories of chemicals (-5.5 percent) and petroleum and coal products (-2.7 percent) were mainly responsible for the decline. Total inventories in constant dollars declined 0.8 percent in February.

The inventory-to-sales ratio contracted from 1.71 in January to 1.68 in February. This ratio measures the time, in months, that would be required to exhaust inventories if sales were to remain at their current level.

The total value of unfilled orders rose 0.8 percent to $105.1 billion in February, largely on a 1.2 percent increase in unfilled orders of aerospace products and parts.

The capacity utilization rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the total manufacturing sector increased from 77.0 percent in January to 78.1 percent in February.

Capacity utilization rates increased in the machinery (+2.3 percentage points), transportation equipment (+1.5 percentage points) and food (+1.8 percentage points) subsectors. The gains were partly offset by lower capacity utilization rates in the primary metal (-1.0 percentage points) and paper product (-1.9 percentage points) subsectors.


Tags: Canada North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.2 percent in January

14 Mar | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 0.7 percent in December

15 Feb | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 2.8 percent in October

14 Dec | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.4 percent in September

15 Nov | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.7 percent in August

16 Oct | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 1.6 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 1.7 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 1.2 percent in May

14 Jul | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.3 percent in April

15 Jun | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.7 percent in March

16 May | Steel News