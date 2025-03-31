Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increases in February

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), increased 0.4 percent month over month in February and increased 4.9 percent on a yearly basis. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), increased 0.3 percent from January to February and increased 9.3 percent year over year in February.

The IPPI was up 0.4 percent month over month in February, the index’s fifth consecutive month-over-month increase.

The IPPI was 4.9 percent higher on a year-over-year basis in February 2025 after a 5.6 year-over-year rise in January.

In February, the RMPI increased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis after posting a 3.5 increase in January.

The RMPI was up 9.3 percent year over year in February, the fourth consecutive year-over-year increase. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI was up 16.2 percent in February 2025.