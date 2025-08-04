Canadian industrial product and raw material prices decreases in April 2025

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), declined 0.8 percent month over month in April and increased 2.0 percent on a yearly basis. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), decreased 3.0 percent from March to April and increased 3.6 percent year over year in April.

The IPPI was down 0.8 percent month over month in April, after posting sixth consecutive months of increases.

The IPPI was 2.0 percent higher on a year-over-year basis in April 2025. This was the IPPI’s seventh consecutive year-over-year increase.

In April, the RMPI decreased 3.0 percent on a monthly basis leading to a second consecutive monthly decrease and marking the index's largest monthly downturn since September 2024 (-3.3 percent).

The RMPI was down 3.6 percent year over year in April, after posting five consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI was up 10.1 percent in April 2025.