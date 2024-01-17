﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices decline in December

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 21:36:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), fell 1.5 percent month over month in December and were 2.7 percent lower than December 2022. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), declined 4.9 percent on a monthly basis in December 2023 and decreased 7.9 percent year over year.

The IPPI fell 1.5 percent month over month in December. This was the third consecutive monthly decrease and the largest decline since August 2022 (-1.5 percent). Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI declined 0.6 percent in December 2023.

On a monthly basis, the RMPI decreased 4.9 percent in December. Groups moderating the year-over-year decrease include gold, silver, and platinum group metal ores and concentrates (+6.2 percent) and cattle and calves (+27.3 percent).


Tags: Canada North America 

Similar articles

Canadian new vehicle sales down 4.9 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales up 1.2 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rig count surges up again while US count drops

12 Jan | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus narrows to $1.6 billion in November

09 Jan | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 3.9 percent in November

09 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rig count surges up while US count edges down week-on-week

05 Jan | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments and negative EBITDA in Q3 FY 2023-24

04 Jan | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production up 4.1 percent in October

19 Dec | Steel News

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices decline in November

19 Dec | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume down 1.3 percent in October

18 Dec | Steel News