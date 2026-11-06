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Canada's iron and steel imports down 6.7 percent in September 2026

Friday, 06 November 2026 00:35:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country's iron and steel imports totaled 957,557 mt in September 2026, down by 6.7 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $778.16 million in September 2026, compared to $843.43 million in the same month of 2025.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 313,627 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in September include South Korea with 34,815 mt.

In the January-September period, Canada's iron and steel imports amounted to 12.67 million mt, down by 13.5 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $7.13 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $7.93 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Tags: Canada North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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