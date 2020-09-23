﻿
Canada starts AD probe on rebar imports from seven countries

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:01:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping duty investigation on certain concrete reinforcing bar from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, after a complaint filed by Canadian steelmakers AltaSteel Inc., ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. and Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90.


