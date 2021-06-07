Canada issues final AD decisions on rebar imports from Oman and Russia

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:13:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on certain rebar from Oman and Russia. The investigation was initiated on December 4, 2020.

Accordingly, the final antidumping (AD) margins determined for these countries are at eight percent for Oman and 45 percent for Russia, in line with the provisional antidumping duties announced in March this year.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is continuing its inquiry into the question of injury to the domestic industry and will make a finding by July 2, 2021.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30 and 7227.90.00.50.