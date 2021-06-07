﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada issues final AD decisions on rebar imports from Oman and Russia

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:13:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on certain rebar from Oman and Russia. The investigation was initiated on December 4, 2020.

Accordingly, the final antidumping (AD) margins determined for these countries are at eight percent for Oman and 45 percent for Russia, in line with the provisional antidumping duties announced in March this year.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is continuing its inquiry into the question of injury to the domestic industry and will make a finding by July 2, 2021.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30 and 7227.90.00.50. 


Tags: Canada  quotas & duties  longs  rebar  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jun

Australia launches AD duty investigation on Taiwanese merchant bar
07  Jun

CITT confirms injury in rebar imports to Canada from seven countries
07  Jun

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales nearly up 70 percent in January-May
01  Jun

Mexico extends AD over steel wire imports from China for five more years
27  May

US updates AD duty rates on Turkish rebar, Habas exempt from duty