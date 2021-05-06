﻿
English
Canada issues final AD decisions for rebar imports from seven countries

Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:41:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on certain rebar from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated in September 2020, after a complaint filed by domestic steelmakers AltaSteel Inc., ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. and Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation, and the provisional antidumping duties were announced in February this year ranging from 3.7 percent to 28.4 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported

Accordingly, the final antidumping (AD) margins determined for these countries are as follows: 4.8 percent for Algeria, 23.1 percent for Egypt, 3.3 percent for Indonesia, 10.5 percent for Vietnam, and 23.1 percent for Italy, Malaysia and Singapore.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90. 


