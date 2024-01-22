Canada initiates expiry review on corrosion-resistant steel sheet from four countries

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:38:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review against the antidumping duties on certain corrosion-resistant steel sheet from China, Taiwan, India and South Korea.The CBSA will make a determination no later than June 13, 2024, and will issue a Statement of Reasons by June 28, 2024.

The current antidumping duty on corrosion-resistant steel sheet from the given countries are at 53.3 percent for China, 33.2 percent for Taiwan, and 40 percent for India and South Korea.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.