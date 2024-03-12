﻿
Canada launches AD probe against wire rod from three countries

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 11:36:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation to determine whether certain wire rod from China, Egypt, and Vietnam are being sold at unfair prices in Canada. The investigation is the result of a complaint by Ivaco Rolling Mills.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.91.00.42, 7213.91.00.43, 7213.91.00.49, 7213.91.00.50, 7213.91.00.60, 7213.91.00.70, 7213.99.00.11, 7213.99.00.12, 7213.99.00.31, 7213.99.00.32, 7213.99.00.51, 7213.99.00.52, 7227.20.00.20, 7227.20.00.90, 7227.90.00.60, 7227.90.00.70, 7227.90.00.81, 7227.90.00.82, and 7227.90.00.83.


