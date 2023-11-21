Canada initiates AD and CVD expiry review on CRS from three countries

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 15:03:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review against the antidumping duties on cold rolled steel (CRS) from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The current antidumping duties are at 91.9 percent for China, 53.0 percent for South Korea and 99.2 percent for Vietnam, while the subsidy rates are at 11.6 percent for China, 11.3 percent for South Korea and 6.5 percent for Vietnam. The duties will expire on December 20, 2023.

The Canada Border Services Agency will make a decision no later than April 12, 2024, and will issue a Statement of Reasons by April 29, 2024.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209.15.00.00, 7209.16.00.40, 7209.16.00.90, 7209.17.00.40, 7209.17.00.90, 7209.18.00.00, 7209.25.00.00, 7209.26.00.00, 7209.27.00.00, 7209.28.00.00, 7209.90.00.00, 7211.23.00.00, 7211.29.00.00, 7211.90.00.00, 7225.50.00.10, 7225.50.00.20, 7225.50.00.30, and 7225.50.00.40.