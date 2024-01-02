﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canacero members conclude US CBP steel traceability pilot program

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 22:44:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Amid the discontent of US congressmen over an alleged increase in steel exports from Mexico to the United States, the technology company Transmute, based in Austin, Texas, reported that six members of the National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry Acero (Canacero) successfully concluded a traceability pilot program using its verifiable data platform (VDP).

“This landmark initiative involved the collaboration of six major Mexican steel manufacturers, ArcelorMittal, Deacero, Gerdau Corsa, Outokumpu Mexinox, Tenaris, and Ternium, testing the use of US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) interoperability standards using Transmute's Verifiable Data Platform (VDP) to issue and share verifiable trade credentials across the steel supply chain,” the company reported in a press release.

Transmute's information comes two weeks after a group of United States congressmen asked President Biden's government that the United States Trade Representation (USTR) supervise the import of Mexican steel.

The 17 congressmen who signed the petition point out that the import of Mexican steel increased 73 percent compared to the average imported between 2015 and 2017. This situation led to the fact that in March 2018 the United States decreed a 25 percent tariff on Mexican steel for reasons of national security under the so-called Section 232.

According to the company, participants immersed themselves in Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials - the core technologies driving customs modernization - by testing VDP's features, including automated multi-party workflows and cryptographic signatures. The culmination of this journey was marked by Canacero’s joining the US CBP Steel Tech Demo, a showcase illustrating the practical and commercial viability of the VDP, in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexico’s PMI down 1.2 percent in December

03 Jan | Steel News

Business confidence in Mexico hits decade high in December

03 Jan | Steel News

Mexican automotive exports up 7.7 percent in November

03 Jan | Steel News

Japanese investors to invest $4.0 billion in Mexico in 2024

02 Jan | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

28 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico declares definitive countervailing duties on the import of CRC from Vietnam

28 Dec | Steel News

Consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico up 29 percent in October

28 Dec | Steel News

Production of auto parts in Mexico would grow 17 percent in 2023 to USD $121.7 billion

28 Dec | Steel News

Value of production of steel and steel products in Mexico falls 20.8 percent in October

28 Dec | Steel News

Mexican railway GMXT agrees to purchase US - Mexico Rail-Ferry Service

27 Dec | Steel News