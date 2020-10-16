CAAM: Vehicles sales of major Chinese automakers down 24% in Oct 1-10

Friday, 16 October 2020 15:29:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the October 1-10 period of the current year, outputs and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 456,000 units and 344,000 units, down 3.8 percent and 24 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle outputs and sales totaled 390,000 units and 317,000 units, respectively down 9.2 percent and 24.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle outputs and sales came to 66,000 units and 27,000 units, up 47.9 percent and down 22.6 percent year on year.