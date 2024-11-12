 |  Login 
CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 33.9 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 10:22:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 9.779 million units and 9.75 million units, up 33 percent and 33.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, sales of NEVs accounted for 39.6 percent of total vehicle sales in China in the given period.

In October alone, production and sales of NEVs totaled 1.463 million units and 1.43 million units, up 48.0 percent and 49.6 percent year on year, while up 11.9 percent and 11.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In particular, sales of NEVs accounted for 46.8 percent of total vehicle sales in October.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

