CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 30.9 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 7.008 million units and 7.037 million units, up 29.0 percent and 30.9 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 37.5 percent in the given period, increasing further.

In August, production and sales of NEVs totaled 1.092 million units and 1.10 million units, up 29.6 percent and 30.0 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 44.8 percent in the given month.