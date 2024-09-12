CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up three percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 18.674 million units and 18.766 million units, increasing by 2.5 percent and 3.0 percent year on year, respectively, with the growth rates 0.9 percentage points and 1.3 percentage points slower compared to those recorded in the January-July period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.492 million units and 2.453 million units, increasing by 9.0 percent and 8.5 percent month on month, while declining by 3.2 percent and 5.0 percent year on year, respectively.

CAAM vice secretary Chen Shihua stated that China’s vehicle sales in the remaining four months of the current year are expected to increase against the backdrop of the upcoming autumn auto shows in several regions of the country.