CAAM: China's auto output down in Jan from Dec, up strongly y-o-y

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:23:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.388 million units and 2.503 million units, respectively down 15.9 percent and 11.6 percent month on month, while rising by 34.6 percent and 29.5 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In January, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 1.91 million units and 2.045 million units, up 32.4 percent and 26.8 percent year on year, while down 18.1 percent and 13.9 percent month on month, respectively.

In the given month, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 478,000 units and 458,000 units, respectively, down 6.1 percent and up 0.5 percent month on month, while up 44.3 percent and 43.1 percent year on year.

In January, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 194,000 units and 179,000 units, down 17.8 percent and 27.8 percent month on month, while up 285.8 percent and 238.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

According to CAAM, in the first quarter of the year, though the overall situation regarding China’s economic development will be good, the changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on overseas markets will bring many uncertainties to the auto industry. Moreover, the tight supply of electronic chips since the end of last year will negatively affect the auto industry.