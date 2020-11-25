CAAM: Auto vehicle output in China up 9.6 percent in Nov 1-20

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 15:07:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the November 1-20 period of the current year, overall output of automotive vehicles of the 11 main automakers in China amounted to 1.612 million units, up 9.6 percent year on year, respectively, while up 32.7 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle output totaled 1.379 million units, up 7.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 32.7 percent month on month. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output in the given period reached 23,300 units, up 27.1 percent year on year, while rising by 32.4 percent month on month.