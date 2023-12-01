Business confidence in Mexico up 13 percent in November

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:09:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The business confidence index (BCI) in Mexico increased 13.0 percent in November, year-over-year, the ninth consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In November, the BCI index was 56.0 points, very close to 56.53 points in July, which was the maximum in recent years or at least since 2017, which is the historical information from Inegi.

The positive behavior in November was generalized in the four industries considered in the indicator. The confidence of entrepreneurs in the non-financial private services industry increased 21.4 percent, in manufacturing it grew 7.4 percent, in the commerce sector it increased 6.6 percent and the construction industry rose 2.6 percent compared to November of last year.

According to Inegi, the BCI weighter, the greatest percentage weight is given to “non-financial private services” with 46.0 percent, commerce contributes 23.5 percent, manufacturing industries contribute 21.2 percent and construction contributes 21.2 percent. 9.3 percent.