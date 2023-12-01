﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Business confidence in Mexico up 13 percent in November

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:09:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The business confidence index (BCI) in Mexico increased 13.0 percent in November, year-over-year, the ninth consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In November, the BCI index was 56.0 points, very close to 56.53 points in July, which was the maximum in recent years or at least since 2017, which is the historical information from Inegi.

The positive behavior in November was generalized in the four industries considered in the indicator. The confidence of entrepreneurs in the non-financial private services industry increased 21.4 percent, in manufacturing it grew 7.4 percent, in the commerce sector it increased 6.6 percent and the construction industry rose 2.6 percent compared to November of last year.

According to Inegi, the BCI weighter, the greatest percentage weight is given to “non-financial private services” with 46.0 percent, commerce contributes 23.5 percent, manufacturing industries contribute 21.2 percent and construction contributes 21.2 percent. 9.3 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

FDI in Mexican steel companies grows 49 percent in the first nine months

01 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s PMI down 4.3 percent in November

01 Dec | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico’s Grupo Simec orders fourth rebar rolling mill from SMS

01 Dec | Steel News

China’s Shacman will invest $10 million to assemble heavy trucks in Mexico

30 Nov | Steel News

Value of production of steel and steel products in Mexico falls 20.9 percent in September

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s Kurabe inaugurates auto parts plant in Mexico

29 Nov | Steel News

Mexican wire consumption grows 5.2 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

Deacero to build fifth mini mill in Mexico

28 Nov | Steel News

Consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico up 28 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News