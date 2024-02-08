Bull Moose Tube announces partnership to sell jumbo HSS in the US

Thursday, 08 February 2024 21:39:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Bull Moose Tube Company, a subsidiary of Caparo Bull Moose, has announced an exclusive partnership with Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc., MM&KENZAI Corporation, and Nippon Steel Metal Products Co., Ltd. (NSMP) to sell jumbo hollow structural sections (HSS) into the US market.

In a press release, the company said NSMP's products have a long-standing history of being used in large-scale construction projects in the US and Bull Moose will be able to offer customers 16" to 22" square HSS, up to 0.875" wall thickness, and rectangles as large as 24" x 12" x 0.750" wall to ASTM A500 and CSA G40 specifications. This strategic partnership will complement BMT's current offering of 14" square and rectangular equivalents, up to 0.750" wall.

Common applications include large, long span warehouses and distribution centers, airports, stadiums, parking garages, and innovative structures which require high strength/low weight HSS support for heavy loads.

"We are excited for this partnership as it will further expand our HSS steel product offering to the U.S. market and will increase the availability of these larger sections to the benefit of architects, structural engineers, structural fabricators, contractors and our distribution customers," says Andy Annakin, Chief Commercial Officer of Bull Moose Tube.

"The Iron & Steel Products Division of Mitsui USA is delighted to be working with Bull Moose Tube and NSMP to bring jumbo HSS products to the U.S. market," said Tomohide Tsumura, Divisional Operating Officer. "We look forward to a long-term working relationship with our partners."