Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 34.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:12:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in April this year decreased by 4.7 percent from the previous month and rose by 10,236 percent year on year to 190,907 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 34.2 percent year on year to 788,680 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 175,116 units in April this year, decreasing by 7.5 percent when compared to March and increasing by 214.2 percent year on year. In the January-April period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 14.5 percent year on year to 703,042 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in April (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 33,877 units, decreasing by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 369.7 percent year on year. In the first four months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 129,636 units, up by 34.7 percent year on year.


