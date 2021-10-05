Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 33 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:47:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in August this year increased by 0.3 percent from the previous month and fell by 21.9 percent year on year to 164,027 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 33.0 percent year on year to 1,476,053 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 172,784 units in August this year, decreasing by 1.5 percent when compared to July and decreasing by 5.8 percent year on year. In the January-August period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 21.9 percent year on year to 1,422,410 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in August (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 29,443 units, increasing by 23.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.5 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 253,341 units, up by 43.5 percent year on year.