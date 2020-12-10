Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 35 percent in January-November

Thursday, 10 December 2020 14:00:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in November this year increased by 0.7 percent from the previous month and rose by 4.7 percent year on year to 238,200 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-November period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 35 percent year on year to 1,804,759 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 225,010 units in November this year, increasing by 4.6 percent when compared to October and decreasing by 7.1 percent year on year. In the January-November period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 28.1 percent year on year to 1,814,470 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in November (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 44,007 units, increasing by 26.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 38.6 percent year on year. In the first 11 months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 285,925 units, down by 28.4 percent year on year.