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Brazil's heavy plate exports and imports surged in June

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 21:44:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 13,100 metric tons (mt) of heavy plates in June, against 300 mt in May, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The reported volume is the highest since February, reflecting high volumes shipped to Europe.

April exports went to Europe (10,400 mt at $728/mt) and South America (2,700 mt at $866/mt). Shipments were made by Gerdau (10,900 mt), Usiminas (1,400 mt), CSN (400 mt), and traders (400 mt), all under FOB terms.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 42,300 mt of heavy plates in June, the highest volume in recent years, up sharply from 338 mt in May. The increase was mainly due to a one-off import from Austria of 41,500 mt at $890/mt, while 800 mt came from Asia.

Brazil’s heavy plate imports generally consist of special steel grades that are not produced domestically because production is not economically viable at the required scale.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Usiminas Gerdau 

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