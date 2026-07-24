Brazil's finished steel trade deficit widens in June 2026 as imports rise

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade secretariat under the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, Brazil exported 145,038 mt of finished carbon steel products in June, valued at $113.007 million, while imports totaled 283,624 mt, valued at $215.173 million.

In May, Brazil exported 149,565 mt worth $111.684 million and imported 175,927 mt worth $130.994 million.

June figures show a trade deficit of 138,586 mt in volume, up from 26,362 mt in May. A 114 percent increase in imports of coated flat products from May to June was the main factor behind the wider volume deficit.

In value terms, the deficit reached $102.566 million in June, compared to $27.415 million in May.

By volume, the leading exported products in June were HRC (23.6 percent), wire rod (23.4 percent), coated flat products (19.1 percent), and CRC (9.2 percent).

The main imported products were coated flat products (49.2 percent), HRC (20.7 percent), and CRC (12.8 percent).

Imports from China accounted for 29 percent of Brazil's total finished steel imports in June, the lowest share in recent years, down from 41 percent in May. The decline reflects the impact of antidumping measures adopted by Brazilian authorities on CRC and coated flat product imports from China.