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Brazil’s finished steel trade deficit continues to drop amid antidumping measures

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 22:23:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade, Brazil exported in May 149,565 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $111.684 million, while imported 175,927 mt at $130.994 million.

This compares with Brazil exporting 176,394 mt at $134,415 million and importing 218,767 mt at $161.830 million in April.

The May totals indicate a commercial decline of 26,362 mt against a deficit of 42,372 mt in April.

In terms of USD value there was a deficit of $19.309 million in May, against $27.415 million in April.

The reduction of the deficits, for the second consecutive month, reflects the effectiveness of the antidumping measures adopted by the Brazilian authorities in February on Chinese coated flat products and CRC.

Analysts expect the deficit to shrink further in June, as imports from China are likely to continue falling and HRC imports may also be brought under protective measures.

Total imports from China in May were equivalent to 41 percent of the total, against 47 percent in April.

By volume, the main exported items in May were wire rod (28 percent), rebars (26 percent), coated flat products (25 percent), and HRC (12 percent).

The main imported items were coated flat products (37 percent), HRC (26 percent), rebars (11 percent) and steel wires (9 percent).


Tags: Coated Hrc Crc Flats Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

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