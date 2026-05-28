 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil’s...

Brazil’s Galvalume imports from China decline due to antidumping measures

Thursday, 28 May 2026 23:40:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil imported 34,700 metric tons (mt) of Galvalume in April, down from 53,700 mt in March and 99,500 mt in February, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The declining trend reflects the effect of antidumping duties on imports from China of coated flat products and CRC, imposed in February by the Brazilian authorities.

Of these imports, China had a share of 68 percent in April, 90 percent in March and 99 percent in February.

For coated flat products the duties range between $284.98/mt and $709.63/mt.

Brazil’s domestic demand for Galvalume exceeds local production, making imports necessary. In 2025, the country imported 562,900 mt, with Chinese producers supplying 97 percent of the total.

Vietnam is gradually replacing China as top Galvalume exporter to Brazil.

Galvalume is a trademark of BIEC International Inc, which has CSN and ArcelorMittal Vega as licensed producers in Brazil.

The numbers of Secex include the production of all aluminum-zinc coated steel products, including those not associated with the BIEC trademark.


Tags: Hrc Crc Coated Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Imp/exp Statistics ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22, 2026

28 May | Flats and Slab

Average freight rates increase 11.5 percent in April for Brazilian finished steel imports

27 May | Steel News

Steel import quota utilization showing modest progress in Brazil

26 May | Steel News

US flat steel prices continue up as bullish drivers propel HRC futures through Q4

22 May | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s finished steel trade deficit narrows on antidumping measures

22 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 21, 2026

21 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel price edges higher again, May scrap now adds to bullish fundamentals

15 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2026

14 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel trades at two-year highs as bullish fundamentals, uncertainty persist

08 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 19, 2026

07 May | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer