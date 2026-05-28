Brazil’s Galvalume imports from China decline due to antidumping measures

Brazil imported 34,700 metric tons (mt) of Galvalume in April, down from 53,700 mt in March and 99,500 mt in February, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The declining trend reflects the effect of antidumping duties on imports from China of coated flat products and CRC, imposed in February by the Brazilian authorities.

Of these imports, China had a share of 68 percent in April, 90 percent in March and 99 percent in February.

For coated flat products the duties range between $284.98/mt and $709.63/mt.

Brazil’s domestic demand for Galvalume exceeds local production, making imports necessary. In 2025, the country imported 562,900 mt, with Chinese producers supplying 97 percent of the total.

Vietnam is gradually replacing China as top Galvalume exporter to Brazil.

Galvalume is a trademark of BIEC International Inc, which has CSN and ArcelorMittal Vega as licensed producers in Brazil.

The numbers of Secex include the production of all aluminum-zinc coated steel products, including those not associated with the BIEC trademark.