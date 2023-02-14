Brazilian wire rod exports increase sharply in January

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 21:57:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil increased to 20,400 mt in January from 8,800 mt in December, according to customs data.

The exports in January were from ArcelorMittal, (13,700 mt at $921/mt), Gerdau (6,500 mt at $697/mt) and Simec (200 mt at $629/mt), all FOB conditions.

The destinations were South American countries (7,300 mt at $1,044/mt), the US (7,000 mt at $1,044/mt) and the Dominican Republic (5,600 mt at $700/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 9,500 mt of wire rod in January, against 8,500 mt in December. The imports were from Russia (5,300 mt at $612/mt), China (4,000 mt at $786/mt) and Japan (200 mt at $606/mt), also FOB conditions.