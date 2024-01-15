﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in December

Monday, 15 January 2024 22:20:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 3,500 mt in December, against 34,500 mt in November, according to customs data.

The main driver for the decline was exports to the US, declining from 27,100 mt in November to 2,000 mt in December. The balance 1,500 mt was destined to South American countries.

The exports in December were from ArcelorMittal (2,800 mt at $701/mt) and Gerdau (700 mt at $586/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 18,600 mt of wire rod in December, against 13,500 mt in November.

The imports were from China (11,000 mt at $582/mt) Russia (6,000 mt at $536/mt), Hong Kong (1,000 mt at $535/mt), and Germany (500 mt at $938/mt), also FOB conditions. A small volume was imported from Japan.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

Egypt’s El Marakby Steel improves melt shop productivity and mini-mill production

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly stable 

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 3, 2024

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices still decline amid weak demand, no supportive measures

15 Jan | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market awakes slowly after the holidays

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 2, 2024

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

Longs steel prices in Romania stable, sole rebar producer still absent

11 Jan | Longs and Billet

Asian mills cut wire rod prices amid falls in futures and raw material prices

11 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price

11 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs prices rise amid costlier scrap

10 Jan | Longs and Billet