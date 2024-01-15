Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in December

Monday, 15 January 2024 22:20:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 3,500 mt in December, against 34,500 mt in November, according to customs data.

The main driver for the decline was exports to the US, declining from 27,100 mt in November to 2,000 mt in December. The balance 1,500 mt was destined to South American countries.

The exports in December were from ArcelorMittal (2,800 mt at $701/mt) and Gerdau (700 mt at $586/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 18,600 mt of wire rod in December, against 13,500 mt in November.

The imports were from China (11,000 mt at $582/mt) Russia (6,000 mt at $536/mt), Hong Kong (1,000 mt at $535/mt), and Germany (500 mt at $938/mt), also FOB conditions. A small volume was imported from Japan.