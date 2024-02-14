Brazilian wire rod exports increase in January

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 19:55:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 17,200 mt in January, against 3,500 mt in December, according to customs data.

The exports in January were destined to the US (9,300 mt at $761/mt), the Dominican Republic (5,200 mt at $582/mt), South American countries (1,500 mt at $598/mt) and Canada (1,200 mt at $1,596/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from ArcelorMittal (16,200 mt at $764/mt), Simec (900 mt at $511/mt) and Gerdau (100 mt at $616/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 15,400 mt of wire rod in January, against 18,600 mt in December.

The imports were from Russia (6,900 mt at $572/mt), China (5,000 mt at $547/mt), Turkey (1,900 mt at $560/mt), Hong Kong (800 mt at $565/mt) and Germany (800 mt at $960/mt), also FOB conditions.