Brazilian wire rod exports increase sharply in November

Friday, 08 December 2023 21:35:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil have reached 34,500 mt in November, against 9,300 mt in October, according to customs data.

The main driver for the increase were exports to the US rising by 384 percent from October to November.

The exports in November were from ArcelorMittal (28,200 mt at $781/mt), Gerdau (6,100 mt at $609/mt), and Simec (200 mt at $498/mt), FOB conditions.

The destinations were the US (27,100 mt at $784/mt), South American countries (3,900 mt at $645/mt), Dominican Republic (3,400 mt at $595/mt), and Thailand (100 mt at $866/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 13,500 mt of wire rod in November, against 29,600 mt in October.

The imports were from China (12,400 mt at $566/mt) and Germany (900 mt at $902/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from Russia, Japan, and Spain.