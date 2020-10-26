Brazilian regulator suspends licenses of two iron ore companies

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:47:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Minas Gerais state environment regulator, Semad, suspended the licenses of two iron ore companies following a request from prosecutors, SteelOrbis has learned.

Minas Gerais state prosecutors said Extrativa Mineral and Cedro Mineração signed an agreement in which they agreed fix environmental irregularities. However, the two iron ore companies did not meet the terms of the agreement, and as such, state prosecutors requested that Semad cancel their licenses.

A prosecutor argued both companies committed “very serious practices by violating environmental licensing and mining rights regulations.” In addition to have their licenses suspended, the two companies may also be subject to environmental crimes, prosecutors said.